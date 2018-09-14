Owens-Illinois amid calls for European business sale

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is up 5.4% after Atlantic Investment pushes the company for a sale of the European business.

Atlantic Investment's friendly advice on disposing of the OI European business: "Hire a financial advisor to assist you and the Board in this process. We are convinced there is substantial upside to Ol's share price on a sum-of-the-parts basis, which can be unlocked by selling the European operations. We expect that proceeds should be in the $3.2-3.8 billion range. This transaction would create a more valuable OI as the company would not only have reduced sensitivity to FX swings, a common complaint from investors, but also have a stronger balance sheet, allowing for rating agency upgrades."

Atlantic discloses that it holds a stake of 5.9% in Owens-Illinois.

SEC Form 13D