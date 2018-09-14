GrubHub +1.7% with Wedbush Outperform, Argus target hike

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is up 1.7% and climbing out of today's open after it joined some other bullish initiations at Wedbush, and earned a price target boost at Argus.

Wedbush started coverage at Outperform, adding GrubHub to similar initiations of ANGI, Shopify, Wix.com and Yelp. The firm added GrubHub to its Best Ideas List as well.

It has a price target of $180, implying 22% upside from current pricing.

Meanwhile, Argus lifted its price target on GrubHub to $170 from $150.

Previously: GrubHub closes LevelUp purchase, will buy more OrderUp assets (Sep. 13 2018)