Stocks start a tick higher; S&P nears all-time high

Stocks open with slim gains, led by semiconductor shares, as the S&P 500 moves within striking distance of its all-time closing high of 2,914; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1%.
European markets are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6%, France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2%.
In the U.S., Adobe Systems +2.5% after reporting above-consensus earnings and revenues, and Dave & Buster's +3.5% after also beating top and bottom line estimates.
Sector gains and losses are limited so far, with the financial sector (+0.6%) the top performer so far, while the lightly-weighted telecoms (-0.9%), utilities (-0.9%) and real estate (-0.8%) groups are the weakest performers.
Investors received several pieces of U.S. economic data this morning, including retail sales, import/export prices, industrial production and capacity utilization for August.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.99%.
U.S. WTI crude oil trades flat at $68.59/bbl.
