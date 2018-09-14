Stocks start a tick higher; S&P nears all-time high

Stocks open with slim gains, led by semiconductor shares, as the S&P 500 moves within striking distance of its all-time closing high of 2,914; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

European markets are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In the U.S., Adobe Systems +2.5% after reporting above-consensus earnings and revenues, and Dave & Buster's +3.5% after also beating top and bottom line estimates.

Sector gains and losses are limited so far, with the financial sector ( +0.6% ) the top performer so far, while the lightly-weighted telecoms ( -0.9% ), utilities ( -0.9% ) and real estate ( -0.8% ) groups are the weakest performers.

Investors received several pieces of U.S. economic data this morning, including retail sales, import/export prices, industrial production and capacity utilization for August.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.99%.

U.S. WTI crude oil trades flat at $68.59/bbl.