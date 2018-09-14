NiSource -10% after gas explosions in Massachusetts

NiSource (NI -9.6% ) plunges at the open, giving up nearly three months of gains after closing at a record high yesterday, following a series of gas explosions near Boston.

The explosions killed at least one person, injured 12 others, demolished dozens of homes and led to the evacuation of hundreds in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, according to news reports.

"It looked like Armageddon," Andover's Fire Rescue Chief told reporters.

Investigators believe the explosions took place because of "over-pressurization of a gas main" that belongs to Columbia Gas, a NiSource subsidiary.

"Columbia Gas crews need to visit each of the 8,600 affected customers to shut off each gas meter and conduct a safety inspection." NiSource says.