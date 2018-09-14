More on Nevada Gold & Casinos Q1 results
Sep. 14, 2018
- Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN -0.9%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 0.8% Y/Y to $14.9M.
- Net revenues from the Washington State gaming operations increased to $14.1M & adj. EBITDA increased to $1.8M.
- Club Fortune revenues were $3.2M & adj. EBITDA declined by the same $0.2M.
- South Dakota route revenues were $0.8M and adj. EBITDA declined $0.3M due primarily to one month less of operations.
- Corporate adj. EBITDA was negative $0.7M.
- On a consolidated basis, adj.EBITDA was $1M compared to $1.1M Y/Y.
