More on Nevada Gold & Casinos Q1 results

Sep. 14, 2018 10:19 AM ETNevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (UWN)UWNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN -0.9%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 0.8% Y/Y to $14.9M.
  • Net revenues from the Washington State gaming operations increased to $14.1M & adj. EBITDA increased to $1.8M.
  • Club Fortune revenues were $3.2M & adj. EBITDA declined by the same $0.2M.
  • South Dakota route revenues were $0.8M and adj. EBITDA declined $0.3M due primarily to one month less of operations.
  • Corporate adj. EBITDA was negative $0.7M.
  • On a consolidated basis, adj.EBITDA was $1M compared to $1.1M Y/Y.
