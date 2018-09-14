Another wild ride for NIO

Looking for a volatile IPO stock to trade? NIO (NYSE:NIO) fits the bill as shares follow on yesterday's monster 70% gain with a 25% drop before being halted by the Nasdaq on a mandatory volatility action.

Shockingly, NIO soared to a market cap valuation of over $14B yesterday to outdistance established auto players Kia Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) on a valuation basis.

The reasons for investors to be concerned about NIO include cash burn questions, a slow production ramp and a sky-high valuation - while the positive thesis on NIO hinges on Beijing support for EVs and growing demand for premiums EVs.

NIO's share price has ranged from $5.35 to $13.80 this week.

