Ubisoft up as Midcap boosts to Buy

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is up 0.6% in U.S. trading after an upgrade to Buy at Midcap Partners.

The firm lifted its rating from Neutral and issued a €107 price target, implying 13% upside.

Yesterday, the company was praised for stronger breadth yesterday by Morgan Stanley, which initiated the stock at Equal Weight nonetheless due to its existing premium to peers.

MS expects monthly active users to grow at a compound annual rate of 22% over the next four years to 64M, driving 29% compound annual growth in in-game digital revenues. It has a price target of €100.