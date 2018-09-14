Stifel raises Adobe to Street-high target after earnings

  • Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) but raises the target from $275 to $325, a new Street-high target and a 21% upside to yesterday’s close.
  • Analyst Tom Roderick says Adobe is “consistently able to remind investors that the company is capable of tremendous earnings power.” 
  • Adobe reported Q3 results aftermarket yesterday that beat estimates. Q4 guidance had revenue of $2.42B (consensus: $2.41B) with Digital Media expected to grow 22% Y/Y (consensus: 22.7%) and Digital Experience up 20% Y/Y (consensus: +18.1%). 
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.   
  • Adobe Systems shares are up 3.2% to $277.06.    
