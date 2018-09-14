Stifel raises Adobe to Street-high target after earnings
Sep. 14, 2018 10:34 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)ADBEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) but raises the target from $275 to $325, a new Street-high target and a 21% upside to yesterday’s close.
- Analyst Tom Roderick says Adobe is “consistently able to remind investors that the company is capable of tremendous earnings power.”
- Adobe reported Q3 results aftermarket yesterday that beat estimates. Q4 guidance had revenue of $2.42B (consensus: $2.41B) with Digital Media expected to grow 22% Y/Y (consensus: 22.7%) and Digital Experience up 20% Y/Y (consensus: +18.1%).
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- Adobe Systems shares are up 3.2% to $277.06.
- Previously: Adobe reports Q3 beats, upside Q4 guide (Sept. 13)