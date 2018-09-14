Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +23%
Sep. 14, 2018 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
- Caterpillar (CAT +0.6%) reports a 23% Y/Y increase in worldwide machine retail sales for the rolling three-month period ending in August, roughly flat vs. results from June and July.
- The North American region surpassed Asia Pacific with a 29% Y/Y growth rate for the period, rising from 27% in July and 22% in June, while Asia Pacific sales gained 28%, declining from 30% last month and 37% in June; sales growth rose 18% in Latin America but fell to just 9% for Europe and the Middle East.
- CAT's energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 11%, as sales rose 30% in oil and gas and 12% in power generation but fell 4% in transportation and slid 8% in industrial.
- CAT says worldwide sales in the resource industries rose 35%, including 30% growth in North America and 77% in Asia Pacific; in construction industries, global sales gained 21%, including 30% in North America and 19% in Asia Pacific, while total energy and transportation retail sales rose 16%.