Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +23%

Sep. 14, 2018 10:35 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Caterpillar (CAT +0.6%) reports a 23% Y/Y increase in worldwide machine retail sales for the rolling three-month period ending in August, roughly flat vs. results from June and July.
  • The North American region surpassed Asia Pacific with a 29% Y/Y growth rate for the period, rising from 27% in July and 22% in June, while Asia Pacific sales gained 28%, declining from 30% last month and 37% in June; sales growth rose 18% in Latin America but fell to just 9% for Europe and the Middle East.
  • CAT's energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 11%, as sales rose 30% in oil and gas and 12% in power generation but fell 4% in transportation and slid 8% in industrial.
  • CAT says worldwide sales in the resource industries rose 35%, including 30% growth in North America and 77% in Asia Pacific; in construction industries, global sales gained 21%, including 30% in North America and 19% in Asia Pacific, while total energy and transportation retail sales rose 16%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.