Cherokee Global jumps 16% post Q2 results
Sep. 14, 2018 11:04 AM ETAPEXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cherokee Global Brands (CHKE +16.1%) reported Q2 decrease of 10.2% Y/Y to $7.07M, reflecting the continuing transition from the direct-to-retail licenses in the United States to wholesale licenses.
- Revenue breakdown: Cherokee $4.07M (-27.6% Y/Y) and Hi-Tec $2.99M (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Q2 Operating loss was $2.4M (+118.2% Y/Y) and Net loss from continuous operations was $9.1M (+89.6% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA increased 97% Y/Y to $3.1M and margin improved by 2,370 bps to 43.6%.
- SG&A expenses were $3.99M a decrease of 36.7% Y/Y, reflecting reduced headcount, spending on sales and marketing, lower professional fees and a reduction in other operating expenses.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $6.7M and $46.1M of borrowings outstanding under its credit agreement.
- Cherokee Global Brands incurred a restructuring charge of $5.6M and also $4M of interest and other charges.
- FY19 Outlook: Revenues $25-26.5M; Adj. EBITDA $8.5-10M and SG&A run rate is expected to be ~$16.5M.
- Previously: Cherokee beats on revenue (Sept. 13)