PG&E, Edison price targets raised at Goldman Sachs on wildfire legislation
Sep. 14, 2018 11:05 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCG, EIX
- Price targets are raised for California utilities PG&E (PCG) and Edison International (EIX -0.2%) by Goldman Sachs, as recently-passed California wildfire legislation is a positive for both companies.
- Goldman analyst Michael Lapides maintains Neutral ratings for both stocks but bumps his PCG price target to $49 from $47 and raises his EIX target to $69 from $62.
- Lapides says significant uncertainty still exists, particularly for PCG, as the markets await the upcoming report from the state's CalFire agency on the large Tubbs wildfire, but the potential for securitization of wildfire-related costs could drive multiple re-ratings for PCG and EIX.