Wolfe Research updates on Alaska Air

Wolfe Research weighs in on Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.3% ).

The investment firm points to Alaska's "phantom" competitive capacity growth as Delta's joint venture with Korean Air disrupts the market.

"We believe ALK’s competitive capacity growth, already slowing sharply in 4Q, is artificially overstated due to DAL’s buildup of SEA as part of DAL’s ramping JV with Korean Air," reads the firm update.

Updated: Wolfe still has an Outperform rating on ALK

Shares of ALK are up 9.4% over the last 90 days after a bumpy start to the year.