Analyst: Q4 PC market could drop 7% on Intel chip shortage

JP Morgan says Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) “worsening” chip shortage could reduce Q4 PC shipments by 5% to 7%.

Analyst Gokul Hariharan: "We expect this to affect both notebook and desktop PCs and likely to have a higher impact on commercial and high-end consumer PCs, where using AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) or older Intel family of CPUs as substitutes are more difficult."

The analyst suspects Intel might have already converted some of its 14nm manufacturing capacity to the 10nm process. Intel isn’t moving to its next-gen tech until the end of 2019.

Intel shares are up 0.2% to $45.68.

Previously: Report: Intel will outsource some 14nm production to TSMC (Sept. 10)