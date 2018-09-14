Norsk Hydro backs out of $345M acquisition of Rio Tinto assets

Sep. 14, 2018 11:17 AM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)NHYDY, NHYKF, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY, OTCQX:NHYKF) says it is dropping plans to buy several of Rio Tinto’s (RIO +0.9%) assets, including an aluminum plant in Iceland, after waiting longer than anticipated for approval from European Commission regulators, which remains pending.
  • The Norwegian aluminum producer had offered to buy the Iceland plant, a 53% stake in Dutch anode facility Aluchemie and 50% of Swedish aluminum fluoride plant Alufluor for ~$345M.
  • Hydro, which says it will not acquire aluminum plants that use coal-fired power, had hoped the deal would help make its production as green as possible and bolster its position in Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.