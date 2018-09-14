Norsk Hydro backs out of $345M acquisition of Rio Tinto assets
Sep. 14, 2018 11:17 AM ETNorsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)NHYDY, NHYKF, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY, OTCQX:NHYKF) says it is dropping plans to buy several of Rio Tinto’s (RIO +0.9%) assets, including an aluminum plant in Iceland, after waiting longer than anticipated for approval from European Commission regulators, which remains pending.
- The Norwegian aluminum producer had offered to buy the Iceland plant, a 53% stake in Dutch anode facility Aluchemie and 50% of Swedish aluminum fluoride plant Alufluor for ~$345M.
- Hydro, which says it will not acquire aluminum plants that use coal-fired power, had hoped the deal would help make its production as green as possible and bolster its position in Europe.