Ituran closes acquisition of Road Track Holdings
Sep. 14, 2018 11:34 AM ET Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)
- Ituran (ITRN -1.3%) announced that it has closed its acquisition of the majority of the shares of Road Track Holding S.L, a telematics' company operating primarily in the Latin American region.
- Road Track is valued at ~$113M, and Ituran acquired 81.3% stake in Road Track for $91.7M, of which $75.7M paid in cash, through debt facility, $12M paid in Ituran’s shares and rest will be paid out as equity bonus over 3 years.
- Ituran will consolidate 81.3% of Road Track's financial results into its own. The combined business has ~1.8M subscribers with a revenue run-rate approaching $400M.