More on LightPath Technologies Q4 results
Sep. 14, 2018 11:37 AM ETLightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)LPTHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LightPath Technologies (LPTH -0.5%) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 10.2% Y/Y to $8.09M.
- Gross margin declined 1,800 bps to 30%, due to the lower sales volumes for the PMO product groups, which products historically have higher margins than the Company’s IR products.
- Bookings increased by 43% Y/Y to $9.9M.
- Total operating costs and expenses were~$2.9M, a decrease of ~$0.3M Y/Y.
- 12-month backlog was ~$12.8M at June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 38% Y/Y.
- Capex was $2.5M in fiscal 2018 for global growth initiatives and product development, including enhanced capacity for infrared products.
- Total debt decreased by 35% Y/Y to $7.4M.
- Cash balance, including restricted cash was ~$6.5M.
