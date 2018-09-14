Bloomberg: BP buys nearly 8M barrels of West African crude as trading spikes

BP and rival Vitol are stepping up buying and selling in the typically sleepy West African crude oil market at the same time as a new regional swaps market has emerged, Bloomberg reports.

Over the past week, BP bought 7.6M barrels of Nigerian crude from Vitol on a pricing window run by S&P Global Platts, doubling the entire activity of the past seven years, as an associated swaps market has taken hold with as many as 8M barrels transacted, according to the report.

The cash-settled swaps have attracted interest from oil majors and trading houses, with contracts equivalent to 5M-8M barrels reportedly changing hands since trading began two months ago.

The sudden spurt in activity has surprised many participants in a West African market where cargoes usually are traded privately, and comes at a time when oil traders are struggling to eke out profits in a challenging trading environment.