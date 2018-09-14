Tesla on track to hit Model 3 production guidance - Electrek

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) produced close to 6.7K units over the last seven days and pushed out 2.3K in the last two days alone, according to Electrek.

Electrek says Tesla is still on track to achieve at least the lower-end of its Q3 Model 3 production guidance of 50K to 55K vehicles and has a shot to even surpass it by the end of the month if production keeps trending higher.

The latest info from Electek indicates that Tesla should be close to producing 80K vehicles total in Q3.

Earlier this week, Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Anton Wahlman observed that the company has been commenting on production and sales quite a bit, but not reaffirming prior profitability or cash flow targets. On Tesla's Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk said he was "highly confident" of the automaker being cash flow positive and GAAP profitable in Q3. Will investors push Tesla lower if the GAAP number is in the red?