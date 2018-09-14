Wuhan confirms cancellation of 60% of its outstanding common shares
Sep. 14, 2018 12:13 PM ETWuhan General Group (China), Inc. (WUHN)WUHNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Wuhan General Group (OTCPK:WUHN +10.7%) announced it reduced its outstanding common shares from 100M to ~39.7M, completing the first stage in the reorganization of the share structure.
- This action allows Wuhan to increase its cash flow without increasing the authorized number of shares.
- "We are excited about achieving this milestone on our roadmap planned for 2018 and next year. As we continue evaluating our Company operations, we will continue building a strong foundation to create a successful company that benefits all shareholders. We are excited about achieving this goal and are in the process of doing so with what is to come”, stated Ramy Kamaneh, CEO.