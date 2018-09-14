SEC orders Citigroup to pay more than $12M over misleading dark pool investors

The SEC orders Citigroup (C +0.8% ) and its Global Market affiliate to pay more than $12M in disgorgement and penalties for misleading users of its dark pool Citi Match.

The regulator says Citi failed to disclose that almost 50% of the orders over a 2+ year period were routed to and executed in other trading venues, including other dark pools and exchanges, that did not offer the same level of premium features at Citi Match while the trade confirmations stated that the trades were executed on Citi Match.