Chinese firms, indigenous groups propose big new refinery in Alberta
Sep. 14, 2018
- Sinopec (SNP -1.3%), another major Chinese company and a consortium of indigenous groups in Alberta sign a deal with Stantec (STN -0.2%) to begin seeking permits to build a 167K bbl/day bitumen refinery and petrochemical complex.
- Financial details are not released but if built, the refinery would become the second largest in Alberta after Imperial Oil’s 194K bbl/day Strathcona Refinery in Edmonton.
- STN says it will provide consulting and regulatory assistance, while SNP and China Construction Industrial and Energy Co. will provide “the expertise and investment" needed to develop the facility.