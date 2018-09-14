Virco Manufacturing +3% post Q2 results

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC +3.7% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 2.9% Y/Y to $74.8M, challenging environment of late orders, increasing raw material costs and shifts in demands led to mixed results.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 46 bps to 36.3%; and operating margin declined by 32 bps to 11.3%, decline was due to uncovered material costs.

SG&A expenses were $18.72M an increase of 2.4% Y/Y.

Order rates were strong with shipments + backlog up 11% Y/Y.

“While historic demand is useful for long-term planning, we always leave some capacity for last-minute summer orders that might not fit traditional patterns. Our operating strategies have been built around this need for flexibility, and this year validated that approach. We look forward to continuing the recent trend of improving performance in the second half of this year”, commented Doug Virtue, President.

