Angola says Anglo American asking for permission explore for metals

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) has asked Angola for permission to explore for base metals, the country’s ministry for mines says.

The move makes Anglo the first mining major to request exploration permits in Angola since Pres. Lourenço vowed to open up the sector and encourage foreign investment.

Despite being a major producer of diamonds, mining in Angola is in its infancy, with few commercial operations for other commodities such as copper, iron ore and gold.

Separately, Anglo says it has fought off three separate cyberattacks in the past 12 months, which prompted the company to roughly double its dedicated cybersecurity spending in the past year.