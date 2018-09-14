Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +3.2% ) says it is launching a promotional campaign with other companies that tout the benefits of Pres. Trump's steel tariffs, targeting voters in iron- or steel-producing states through the next several weeks ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“We’re not going to be even talking about the tariffs, we’re going to talk about the jobs that they generate,” says CEO Lourenco Goncalves. “This is a campaign explaining to the public that we’re not an industry of the past, but an industry of the present.”

CLF does not say how much it is spending on the campaign or which other companies are involved, although an ad says it is paid for by “American steel producers."