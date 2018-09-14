Allergan bullish on aesthetics business, sees sales as high as $8B by 2025
Sep. 14, 2018
- Allergan (AGN -1%) projects that its aesthetics business could double in six years according to Chief Commercial Officer Bill Meury. At its Medical Aesthetics Day in New York, he said the company expects the unit to generate $7B - 8B in sales by 2025 despite looming BOTOX competition from Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -3.3%) and Evolus (EOLS -2.3%). The business generated $3.8B in 2017.
- Update: The company expects to launch one or two new aesthetic products per year through 2025. BOTOX will still lead. Three new BOTOX indications will be pursued: treatment of the masseter muscle and platysma (broad sheet of muscle from the collarbones to the neck) prominence and skin quality in addition to pre-filled syringe configurations.
- Liquid formulation of a novel neurotoxin, nivobotulinumtoxinA, will be developed to treat frown lines and crow's feet.
- JUVEDERM indications will be expanded to include temple, tear trough, nose and fine lines in the upper face in addition to lower facial shaping.
- A hydrogel product, TE-HA, is being developed to the treatment of adults with acne scars.
- The new CoolSculpting platforms will be introduced over the next three years.