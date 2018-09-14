United Tech CEO sees Rockwell Collins merger closing by month's end

Rockwell Collins (COL +0.9% ) bumps higher as United Technologies (UTX +1% ) CEO Gregory Hayes, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, reiterates his expectation that the pending merger of the two companies will close by the end of the month.

Hayes says part of the reason for the delay is related to issues finding a buyer for a small divestiture, which has now been resolved.

The CEO also says UTX is looking for opportunities to streamline its portfolio and sees an announcement on a possible breakup within the next 60 days.

Presentation slides