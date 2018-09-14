U.S. total rig count gains 7 in latest Baker Hughes survey
- The count of total active rigs in the U.S. rises by 7 to 1,055 after staying flat a week ago, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.
- Oil rigs also rose by 7 to 867 and gas rigs remained flat at 186, while two rigs are classified as miscellaneous.
- U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% $68.92/bbl, a bit higher than before release of the data.
