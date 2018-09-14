Select restaurant stocks outpeform

Select restaurant stocks are higher after the category performed strong in the U.S. Census Bureau report on retail sales in August.
On a year-over-year comparison, food services/drinking places sales rose 10% during the month.
Also factoring in today is earnings from Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY +7.8%). The company reported total sales, comparable sales and EBITDA ahead of expectations.
Notable gainers in the sector include Bloomin Brands (BLMN +4%), Brinker International (EAT +4.3%), J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX +4%), Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG +3%), Luby's (LUB +3%), FAT Brands (FAT +2.3%) and Red Robin Gourmet Burger (RRGB +1.9%).
