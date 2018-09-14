THR: Disney issues layoffs in products/interactive unit

Ahead of its major transaction with Fox, Walt Disney (DIS -1.6%) is handing out layoffs in its flagging Consumer Products and Interactive Media unit, The Hollywood Reporter says.
The exact number isn't known; it's not large, but THR says it affected rank-and-file employees up to vice president-level execs.
The moves are surely tied to the strategic reorganization Disney announced in March, where consumer products (which was the only unit to report a decline both in revenue and in operating income last quarter) would be recombined with the more successful Parks & Resorts division.
