THR: Disney issues layoffs in products/interactive unit

Ahead of its major transaction with Fox, Walt Disney (DIS -1.6% ) is handing out layoffs in its flagging Consumer Products and Interactive Media unit, The Hollywood Reporter says.

The exact number isn't known; it's not large, but THR says it affected rank-and-file employees up to vice president-level execs.

The moves are surely tied to the strategic reorganization Disney announced in March, where consumer products (which was the only unit to report a decline both in revenue and in operating income last quarter) would be recombined with the more successful Parks & Resorts division.

