Sorrento continues slide, down 13%

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -12.5% ) slumps on almost 30% higher volume. Shares have lost almost half their value since mid-May.

Earlier this week, majority-owned subsidiary Scilex Pharmaceuticals completed what appears to be a very expensive debt deal to fund the commercial launch of pain patch ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) for post-herpetic neuralgia.

Scilex sold $244M of senior secured note due 2026 for an aggregate purchase price of $140M, but will net only $89.3M. In addition, note holders will receive 10 - 25% of net sales of ZTlido depending on certain circumstances. Also, if ZTlido sales fail to hit 95% of a predetermined target, it will have to increase the aggregate principal amount of the notes by $28M.