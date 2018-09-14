Exelon (EXC -0.8% ) praises the decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding nuclear energy subsidies put in place by the state, ruling that they do not interfere with the federal government's jurisdiction over interstate power markets.

The court rules the Illinois Zero Emission Credit program does not overstep the state's authority because it does not require power plants to participate in interstate power markets.

Environmentalists also favor the decision, saying the ruling validates that states have broad powers to set climate-friendly energy policies.

Critics, many from competing fuel sources, say the Illinois subsidies serve as a bailout for failing EXC facilities in the state.