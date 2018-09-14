Thyssenkrupp to reorganize industrials unit, separating shipbuilding

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says it will separate its shipbuilding business from its struggling industrials division, a restructuring move that potentially clearing the way for a sale of the shipbuilding unit and perhaps deciding the fate of interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff.

“We have now undertaken the necessary steps to enable Industrial Solutions to concentrate entirely on plant construction,” Kerkhoff says.

According to Reuters, sources believe the restructuring at the industrial solutions unit could help Kerkhoff define himself as a strong contender to keep the job.

Once a stable profit contributor, Industrial Solutions has turned loss-making over the past two years, and the division triggered a profit warning in July, hurt by cost overruns at several projects.