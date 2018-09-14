Kirby +7% on bullish analyst comments; lifts Dow Transports to record high

Kirby Corp. (KEX +7.3% ) surges to its biggest one-day gain in more than six years after Stifel Nicolaus issued bullish comments on the company.

KEX had tumbled 12% so far in September, likely on concerns over a slowing fracking market, but Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan says he toured the company's United Manufacturing facility in Oklahoma, which caused him to believe "market fears are not only overblown but the business is actually improving. Given this misunderstanding by the market leading to a much more attractive entry point, we would be buyers of the shares at current levels."

KEX is today's biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Transportation Average, which reached an all-time intraday high of 11,623.58 earlier in the session.

