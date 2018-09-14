Cord-cutters feel pinch as streaming costs gradually rise

Prices on streaming television services are gradually ticking upwards, the WSJ notes, cutting into the value proposition for cord cutters getting off expensive cable and satellite plans.

In particular, DirecTV Now (T -0.4% ) raised its basic plan by $5/month this summer and is likely to increase prices again this year.

Sling TV (DISH -0.2% ) joined in with a $5/month hike as well, saying it's under pressure from higher programming costs. Earlier this year, YouTube TV (GOOG -0.1% , GOOGL -0.3% ) raised its monthly cost to $40 from $35 while adding Turner channels.

Considering price sensitivity in the market, "we fully expected to see a considerable number of customers drop off," AT&T's Randall Stephenson tells WSJ. “We haven’t seen that. The consumers, it’s obvious that they’re finding value in the platform.”

UBS estimates back that up: More than 9M subscribers will be using streaming services by the end of the year and that figure grows to 24M by 2022.

Other cablecos and streamers: CMCSA, CHTR, SNE, VZ, ATUS, FTR, WOW, WIN, CABO, CTL, TDS, CBB