JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) announces dividends on outstanding Series I, Q, U, Z and CC preferred stock. Distribution per ADS is

7.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I: $14.845

5.15% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q: $25.75

6.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U: $30.625

5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Z: $26.50

4.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series CC: $23.125

Dividend payment date for Series I & U is Oct. 30; Record date of Oct 1; ex-dividend date Sep. 28

Dividend payment date for Series Q, Z & CC is Nov. 1; Record date of Oct 2; ex-dividend date Oct. 1

