Allergan's Botox shows treatment benefit at higher doses

Study results showed that higher doses of Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) produced statistically significantly better results than the currently approved total dose in patients with moderate-to-severe frown lines. A greater proportion of patients receiving 40, 60 or 80 units responded to treatment than those receiving the FDA-approved dose of 20 units.

Specifically, response rates for the 40, 60 and 80-unit groups were 32.0%, 30.6% and 38.5%, respectively, compared to 16.0% in the 20-unit group. The dose effect was observed across other outcome measures.

The median time to return to baseline (frown lines revert to original appearance) was 24.0 weeks for the 40-unit group, compared to 19.7 weeks for the 20-unit group (results for 60 units and 80 units not provided).

On the safety front, the higher doses were safe and well-tolerated.