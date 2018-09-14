Stocks end upbeat week on flat note

Sep. 14, 2018 5:00 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stocks closed with little change, ending a positive week on a flat note as news that Pres. Trump wants to move forward with tariffs on $200B of Chinese products held gains in check.
  • For the week, the Dow added 0.9%, the S&P 500 increased 1.2% and the Nasdaq turned in the best showing with a 1.4% gain.
  • The 11 S&P sectors finished the day with a mixed showing, as financials (+0.7%), energy (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.5%) were outperformers, while real estate (-0.9%), utilities (-0.5%) and telecom services lagged; the tech sector, which had propelled much of the week's broader advance, finished flat.
  • Investor participation was consistent with the prior two sessions as 762M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor.
  • U.S. Treasurys climbed off morning lows but still ended with losses, with the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.99% after earlier approaching its August high of 3.02%.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil closed +0.6% at $68.99/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.