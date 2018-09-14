Stocks end upbeat week on flat note
Sep. 14, 2018 5:00 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stocks closed with little change, ending a positive week on a flat note as news that Pres. Trump wants to move forward with tariffs on $200B of Chinese products held gains in check.
- For the week, the Dow added 0.9%, the S&P 500 increased 1.2% and the Nasdaq turned in the best showing with a 1.4% gain.
- The 11 S&P sectors finished the day with a mixed showing, as financials (+0.7%), energy (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.5%) were outperformers, while real estate (-0.9%), utilities (-0.5%) and telecom services lagged; the tech sector, which had propelled much of the week's broader advance, finished flat.
- Investor participation was consistent with the prior two sessions as 762M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor.
- U.S. Treasurys climbed off morning lows but still ended with losses, with the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 2.99% after earlier approaching its August high of 3.02%.
- U.S. WTI crude oil closed +0.6% at $68.99/bbl.