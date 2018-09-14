Transglobe Energy CEO Clarkson to retire at year-end
Sep. 14, 2018 5:18 PM ETTransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)TGABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) says CEO Ross Clarkson plans to retire effective at the end of this year after leading the company since 1996, to be succeeded by current President Randy Neely, who will assume both roles.
- Neely became TGA's President this January and was named to the board in May after serving as CFO and VP of Finance since 2012; he has 25 years of experience in energy and financial roles, including CFO of Zodiac Exploration.
- TGA also says it has opened an executive office in London to raise its investor profile in the European markets and to be closer to its primary area of operations.