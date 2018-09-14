Beleave announces investment agreement for up to C$20M

Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) announced a non-exclusive investment agreement with Alumina Partners, LLC, a New York-based private investment partnership, providing up to C$20M over a 24-month period, to take advantage of new opportunities, increase operating flexibility, and strengthen the balance sheet.

Under the terms of the agreement Beleave can draw down capital at will, in a series of equity private placements of a minimum of C$2M in accordance with exchange policies. Alumina Partners will commit to purchase up to C$20M of units of the Beleave, consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.