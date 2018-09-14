Coming week brings endgame in Sky fight between Fox, Comcast

The months-long saga of the buyout of UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) is heading to some kind of ending development in the coming week, with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) coming together in talks to somewhat sort out the endgame.

By UK takeover rules, if neither company drops out of the bidding by Sept. 22, they'll head to a sealed five-day auction run by regulators -- though the companies may want a say in the terms.

Comcast's £14.75/share bid is the current top offer, vs. Fox's £14/share. Both are yet below today's Sky closing in London, at £15.795.

In extending its buyout offer to Oct. 6, Comcast noted it's gotten valid tenders for just 0.29% of Sky's shares so far.

In the wings with Fox: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).