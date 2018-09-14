Quantum +21.4% as accounting probe mostly wraps

Shares in Quantum Corp. (NYSE:QTM) have jumped 21.4% after hours as the company notes its special board committee has substantially completed an internal investigation into financials and expressed "utmost confidence" in its recently appointed CEO and CFO.

The board concluded there were misstatements of financials tied to the timing of recognizing revenue. Revenue that was recognized prematurely will be reorganized into different historical periods (including future periods for those revenues that don't yet satisfy GAAP criteria).

In its preliminary look, the company estimates as of Sept. 30, 2017, there was $25M-$35M of prematurely recognized revenue that might have to move later; and as of June 30, 2018, there was $15M-$25M of premature revenue.

Those misstatements won't impact cash and equivalents either on a historical or current basis.

It will restate several financials as part of the resolution.