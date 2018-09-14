Lockheed grabs GPS satellite contract worth as much as $7.2B

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) wins a contract valued at as much as $7.2B from the U.S. Air Force to produce as many as 22 additional Global Positioning System III satellites.

The award may eventually bring to 32 the number of advanced GPS III satellites that LMT could have on contract if options for all 22 are exercised.

The new GPS satellites promise increased accuracy for navigation, a signal compatible with similar European satellites and improved security against cyberattacks.

LMT was sole source after Boeing and Northrop Grumman decided not to bid.