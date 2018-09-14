Qutoutiao doubles up in year's best IPO debut

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) -- the "fun headlines" news app backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) -- has marked the year's biggest IPO gainer, closing at $15.97 after pricing at $7/ADS.

That's a 128% gain , enough to top the debut of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), which popped 106% on March 16.

Qutoutiao shares are adding on to gains postmarket, up 8.9% after hours.

They triggered a volatility halt shortly after opening this morning at $9.10.