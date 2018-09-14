NiSource closes -12% after biggest gas pipeline accident since 2010

NiSource (NYSE:NI) shares sank nearly 12% in today's trade after a series of gas explosions rocked a residential area near Boston due to excessive pressurization of a gas main and sparking investor fears of lawsuits and government fines.

NiSource's Columbia Gas subsidiary has provided little information on the cause of the incident, and Massachusetts Gov. Baker has placed rival utility Eversource (NYSE:ES) in charge of the response to the explosion, replacing Columbia Gas.

Thousands of people remain unable to return to their homes while crews visited homes of 8,600 affected customers to shut off gas meters and conduct safety inspections.

If NiSource is found liable, it could face substantial fines; for example, Consolidated Edison paid a $153M fine after a year-long investigation into a 2014 gas pipeline explosion in New York, and PG&E paid $1.6B in civil and criminal fines related to a 2010 pipeline explosion near San Francisco.

The Massachusetts natural gas distribution system is one of the oldest in the U.S., with the age of some of the piping more than a century old.