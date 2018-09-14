On the Move

Centerra’s Mount Milligan mine secures limited additional water

|About: Centerra Gold Inc. (CAGDF)|By:, SA News Editor

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF +2.1%) will not need to cut production at its Mount Milligan copper-gold mine in British Columbia after gaining approval earlier than anticipated to use certain short-term water sources.

Operations at the mine, which relies on snowmelt runoff from the surrounding mountains to fill its tailing pond for use to process ore, have been affected by a dry and hot summer, prompted the company in July to ask provincial regulators for access to short- and long-term additional water sources.

Centerra says the new permits "This will assist with, though not meaningfully reduce, the outstanding water needs of the mine.”

