Teva +5% as migraine treatment wins FDA approval

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is up 5% after hours following approval of its Ajovy (fremanezumab) as an injectable treatment to prevent migraine headaches.

The drug is injected in a dose of 225 mg per 1.5 mL via a single-dose syringe.

It's a calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, according to the label.

An approval for Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) CGRP treatment may come before the month is out.

Updated: Teva has a press release out on the development.