Isodiol names Ogle as COO, adds Putrino to medical advisory board

Isodiol International (OTCQB:ISOLF) has promoted Patrick Ogle to become chief operating officer, and named him to the board of directors.

Ogle has been general counsel for M&A, Corporate and Securities; aside from legal work for the company, he's been helping onboard many subsidiaries' operational teams.

Also, Soheil Samimi is exiting the board and the post of president of Isodiol Canada, but will continue to advise the board.

And Isodiol has named David Putrino to its medical advisory board. Putrino works to develop innovative technology solutions for individuals who need better healthcare accessibility, the company says.