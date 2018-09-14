Wabtec sees GE Transportation deal closing by early 2019

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) closed -12.5% in today's trade on concerns expressed by J.P. Morgan analysts over the pending merger with GE Transportation (NYSE:GE), prompting the company to issue a statement after the close saying it still expects the deal to close by early 2019.

WAB says it continues to make progress in its planned merger, including today the successful execution and settlement of $500M of three-year floating rate notes and $2B of five-year and 10-year senior notes to fund most of the cash needed for the transaction.

WAB also reaffirms the material financial aspects of the deal, including GE Transportation’s estimated adjusted EBITDA rising to $900M-$1B in 2019.