Dueling proxies at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Third Point have sent off dueling proxy packets to shareholders on their respective slate of candidates for the board.

Third Point says it believes that the current board's failure to have a functioning CEO succession plan in place following Denise Morrison's sudden exit is a reflection of its inability to conduct one of the most essential duties of any board of directors. Meanwhile, Campbell claims the current composition of the board shows the right mix of experience and qualifications

Third Point holds a 5.65% stake in Campbell Soup.

Proxy filings: Campbell Soup, Third Point