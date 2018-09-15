Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Bridgewater, NJ-based Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO.

The biopharmaceutical firm develops and markets specialty medicines for underserved patient populations and sells complex formulations of generic drugs. It currently promotes five products, three in specialty neurology and two in women's health. A sixth, Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, will be launched in Q4.

It sells 35 generic products that it refers to as "non-promoted."

Pipeline candidates include Phase 3-stage Ontinua ER for muscle spasticity in MS patients and Phase 3-stage RVL-1201 for blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid).

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenues: 131.7 (+13.8%); Operating Expenses: 53.0 (-34.9%); Net Loss: (0.5) (-110.3%); Cash Flow: (0.1) (-100.1%).